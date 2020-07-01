Countries eager for tourists, Tokyo Disneyland reopens Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Wednesday related to the national and global response, the work place and the spread of the virus.



RETAIL STRUGGLES: Capri Holdings, which runs the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands, anticipates its fiscal first-quarter revenue will be down about 70% compared with the prior-year period. The company blamed the forecast on store closures, the gradual recovery in revenue as stores reopen and low wholesale shipments.



Capri says approximately 70% of its 455 retail stores in the Americas region are open. It expects to open the vast majority of the remaining stores by the end of the second quarter. Capri has 98% of its stores open in the Asia and EMEA regions.



TRAVEL:



— Egypt on Wednesday reopened its airports, the Egyptian museum and the famed Giza Pyramids in Cairo for the first time in more than three months.



EgyptAir said around 2,000 passengers left the Cairo international airport on 14 international flights, the first regular flights since the coronavirus outbreak.



Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said around two dozen museums and tourist sites reopened Wednesday. The sites include the Egyptian museum, the Giza Pyramids, the Citadel of Saladin in Cairo, the ancient temple of Karnak and the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor.



Egypt ’s economy depends heavily on tourism, which accounts for some 12% of the gross domestic product.



— Germany is easing restrictions on travelers from up to 11 countries outside the European Union -- but not the full list recommended by the EU.



