Daily COVID-19 Cases Cross 50,000 In US

RTTNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Wednesday, the United States hit a dismal record high of more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in a day. With 50049 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who contacted the disease in the U.S. increased to 26,86,587, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Thursday. This is a big spike from the previous worst daily number of new cases - 44726 - reported on
