Daily COVID-19 Cases Cross 50,000 In US

Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Wednesday, the United States hit a dismal record high of more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in a day. With 50049 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who contacted the disease in the U.S. increased to 26,86,587, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Thursday. This is a big spike from the previous worst daily number of new cases - 44726 - reported on
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Covid situation in the capital has improved. He said that while predictions were made that Delhi would have about 1 lakh cases by June end, at the moment Delhi only has 26,000 active cases. Kejriwal also said that the number of daily cases have...
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 01, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke on COVID-19 situation. He said, "It was predicted that by June 30 Delhi would..
Allegheny County's Covid-19 crisis deepened Saturday, reaching the highest level of daily cases since the pandemic reached Pittsburgh in mid-March. There were 90... bizjournals Also reported by •WorldNews •Newsy •allAfrica.com •RTTNews