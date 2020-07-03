Franklin County leaders say they're not considering a mandatory face mask rule
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Franklin County will not implement a mandatory face mask rule. This comes as the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced a face mask requirement that goes into effect today. According to a press release from Franklin County, the commission is not considering a mandatory face mask rule and will “continue to support the choice of the individual to keep themselves and others as safe as possible with their lifestyle choices.” As of Thursday, Franklin County currently has 35 active cases…
