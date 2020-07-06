Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery**

· *US stocks jumped Monday following a rally in China, where stock-buying was encouraged to support the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.*
· *The gains follow a strong June jobs report last Thursday, which showed American businesses added 4.8 million payrolls last month handily beating expectations of a 3 million...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study

Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali's claim; heart infection study 03:39

 From Goa deciding to open for tourists from July 2, to a study suggesting that the novel coronavirus may directly cause heart infection - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Patanjali Ayurved reportedly claimed that patients who were given its drug showed 67% recovery in 3...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip [Video]

Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday as border tensions between India and China continued to simmer while COVID-19 infections surged.At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Equity indices flat in early trading amid rising geopolitical tensions [Video]

Equity indices flat in early trading amid rising geopolitical tensions

Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Wednesday amid escalating border tensions between India and China and surge in COVID-19 cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 83..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Sensex down by 1 pc amid fear of second wave of COVID-19 cases in China [Video]

Sensex down by 1 pc amid fear of second wave of COVID-19 cases in China

Equity benchmark indices dived during early hours on Monday tracking weak Asian markets as fear of the second wave of COVID-19 related cases in China sparked worries among investors that it will delay..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this

cryptoFr_zil

CryptoFr.zil RT @businessinsider: Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery https://t.co/Ec1pAAtel4 31 minutes ago

LivermoreOps

David Neuhauser Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery - https://t.co/ejFXWfgPSN 35 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery… https://t.co/W6sAimwQvh 41 minutes ago

foxandrue

Andrés Bocanegra ® RT @roberto_ruarte: Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery - https://t.co/Y90I73NQLM 42 minutes ago

roberto_ruarte

Roberto A. Ruarte Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery - https://t.co/Y90I73NQLM 44 minutes ago

DTC_NEWS_2

DTCNEWS Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery 47 minutes ago