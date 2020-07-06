Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery
Monday, 6 July 2020 () **
· *US stocks jumped Monday following a rally in China, where stock-buying was encouraged to support the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.*
· *The gains follow a strong June jobs report last Thursday, which showed American businesses added 4.8 million payrolls last month handily beating expectations of a 3 million...
From Goa deciding to open for tourists from July 2, to a study suggesting that the novel coronavirus may directly cause heart infection - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Patanjali Ayurved reportedly claimed that patients who were given its drug showed 67% recovery in 3...
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday as border tensions between India and China continued to simmer while COVID-19 infections surged.At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was..
Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Wednesday amid escalating border tensions between India and China and surge in COVID-19 cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 83..
Equity benchmark indices dived during early hours on Monday tracking weak Asian markets as fear of the second wave of COVID-19 related cases in China sparked worries among investors that it will delay..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
Tweets about this
CryptoFr.zil RT @businessinsider: Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery https://t.co/Ec1pAAtel4 31 minutes ago
David Neuhauser Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery - https://t.co/ejFXWfgPSN 35 minutes ago
Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Dow jumps 350 points as China encourages stock-buying to support virus recovery… https://t.co/W6sAimwQvh 41 minutes ago