Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon breaches $3,000 to hit fresh record — and experts say the bull run will continue into the post-pandemic economy

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Amazon breaches $3,000 to hit fresh record — and experts say the bull run will continue into the post-pandemic economy· *Amazon** stock gained as much as 4.8% on Monday and breached $3,000 per share for the first time ever.*
· *The e-commerce giant has largely benefited from the sudden shift to stay-at-home activity and surging interest in online shopping.*
· *Despite the stock notching record highs throughout recent weeks, "it's not very...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RasheedZbhinder

GR RT @businessinsider: Amazon breaches $3,000 to hit fresh record — and experts say the bull run will continue into the post-pandemic economy… 3 minutes ago

DTC_NEWS_2

DTCNEWS Amazon breaches $3,000 to hit fresh record — and experts say the bull run will continue into the post-pandemic economy 56 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Amazon breaches $3,000 to hit fresh record — and experts say the bull run will continue into the post-pandemic econ… https://t.co/7Zml4KTlJz 57 minutes ago