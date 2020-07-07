Global  

State Fair of Texas canceled for 2020 season

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit WFAA.com. The 2020 State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to COVID-19. Fair officials posted the announcement to the state fair's website Tuesday morning. It is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.  The fair's board of directors voted to cancel the fair this year. “This was an extremely tough decision. The health and safety of all involved has remained our top priority…
 For the first time since WWII, The State Fair of Texas will not open in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

