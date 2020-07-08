Gov. Hogan says coronavirus work has renewed his interest in the presidency

Global  

Gov. Larry Hogan is publishing a memoir later this month with an eye on raising his visibility for a run at the White House in 2024. The Republican, who Rolling Stone recently called “America’s most popular governor,” told The New York Times on Tuesday his work as chairman of the National Governors Association in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted his interest in the presidency. “We have an election coming up — we’ll see what happens there — but I’ve been leading the…
