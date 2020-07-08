Warren Buffett has given almost half of his fortune to charity. He would still be $49 billion poorer than Jeff Bezos if he had kept it. Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

· *Warren Buffett has gifted nearly half of his wealth to charitable causes.*

· *If the famed investor had kept all 475,000 of his Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares, they would be worth about $129 billion today, making him the world's second-wealthiest person.*

