Burlington County hospital selects Jefferson as new fellowship programs partner
Friday, 10 July 2020 () Deborah Heart and Lung Center has formed a new partnership for its graduate fellowship training programs with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. The Burlington County hospital's accredited fellowship program provides intensive specialty training to physicians who plan to specialize in general cardiology, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, advanced heart failure, and vascular surgery. Each of the specialties has its own program requirements and protocols. Fifteen…