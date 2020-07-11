Neil Armstrong's former Texas home near NASA's Johnson Space Center for sale (Photos) Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A former home of legendary astronaut Neil Armstrong is up for sale. It's being listed by Lance Loken, CEO of The Loken Group at Keller Williams Platinum Realty. The asking price for the 2,560-square-foot home at 1003 Woodland Drive in El Lago is $375,000. It was built in 1964 and four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It's less than 3 miles from NASA's Johnson Space Center, and Armstrong and his family lived in the home until he retired from NASA in 1971.


