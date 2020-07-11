Global  
 

Neil Armstrong's former Texas home near NASA's Johnson Space Center for sale (Photos)

bizjournals Saturday, 11 July 2020
A former home of legendary astronaut Neil Armstrong is up for sale. It's being listed by Lance Loken, CEO of The Loken Group at Keller Williams Platinum Realty. The asking price for the 2,560-square-foot home at 1003 Woodland Drive in El Lago is $375,000. It was built in 1964 and four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It's less than 3 miles from NASA's Johnson Space Center, and Armstrong and his family lived in the home until he retired from NASA in 1971. See the gallery at the top of this…
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Kennedy Space Center offers virtual camp

Kennedy Space Center offers virtual camp 00:17

 The first 3-day virtual Space Camp begins in 2 weeks.

