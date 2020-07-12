The Latest: India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as cases rise Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )





The new confirmed cases took the national total to 849,553. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported another 551 deaths for a total of 22,674.



India has overtaken Russia in the number of cases and is currently behind the United States and Brazil, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.



Southern Karnataka state, whose IT hub Bangalore is home to Microsoft, Apple and Amazon offices, extended Sunday lockdowns to one week beginning Tuesday.



New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Pune are among the key Indian cities witnessing a surge in infections. Several states also have announced stringent lockdowns in high-risk areas.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse



— Video calls, separate bedrooms: Bolsonaro’s first COVID week



— Virus cases up sharply in Africa, India as inequality stings



— The governor of Japan’s Okinawa island is demanding a top U.S. military commander take tougher prevention measures and more transparency hours after officials were told that more than 60 Marines at two bases have been infected with the coronavirus over the past few days.



— Serbian police say they have detained 71 people after clashes erupted during the fourth night of anti-government protests that were initially sparked by an announced lockdown against the new coronavirus.



