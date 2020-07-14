Global  
 

The White House opens the door to extending boosted unemployment benefits with $600-a-week federal payouts ending in 12 days

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The White House opens the door to extending boosted unemployment benefits with $600-a-week federal payouts ending in 12 days· The White House is signaling it could support a partial extension to the boosted unemployment benefits the federal government currently pays out to millions of laid-off workers, though at a lower amount.
· The Washington Post reported that GOP lawmakers are weighing adding an additional $200 to $400 per week after the $600...
