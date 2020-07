The White House is doubling down on Trump's payroll-tax cut proposal, even amid weak support from Senate Republicans Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· The White House is still calling for a payroll-tax cut, even with thin support among Senate Republicans.

· In a statement, a White House spokesperson said the tax break "must" form a piece of the next economic relief package.

