Asia Today: Renewed restrictions take effect in Hong Kong

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
HONG KONG (AP) — Renewed restrictions took effect in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with restaurants limited to takeout after 6 p.m., as the Asian financial center battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Mask-wearing has been made compulsory on public transport for the first time, with fines of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($650). Public gatherings are once again restricted to four people, after the limit was eased last month to allow up to 50.

The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has seen a return of locally transmitted cases in the past 10 days after a long spell without them. About 300 new cases have been reported since July 6, including more than 220 non-imported ones.

The city reversed plans to allow major public events, postponing a highly popular annual book fair slated to open Wednesday. Hong Kong Disneyland, which had reopened last month, shuttered again in accordance with the renewed restrictions.

Gyms and beauty salons have been ordered closed, and eateries are not allowed to offer dine-in services from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Schools had already been reclosed from Monday.

The city of 7.5 million people has recorded 1,569 confirmed cases and eight deaths since the outbreak began.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— The leader of Australia’s worst-hit state said police were cracking down on a coronavirus lockdown in the nation’s second-largest city. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews warned that restrictions would be increased unless the spread was contained in Melbourne. The Australian military is bolstering police numbers at checkpoints. Police were scanning license plates to determine drivers’ addresses and whether they were subjected to stay-at-home orders. Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said 238 new cases detected in the latest 24-hours...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Hong Kong's third wave linked to easing restrictions

Hong Kong's third wave linked to easing restrictions 00:31

 Health experts in Hong Kong say the city's third wave of coronavirus cases is linked to easing restrictions. 19 new cases were reported Wednesday, the same day Hong Kong rolled out its most severe restrictions since the pandemic began.

