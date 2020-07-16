Global  
 

Almost 650,000 people in Britain lost their jobs in the past 3 months, and job vacancies hit an all-time low

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Almost 650,000 people in Britain lost their jobs in the past 3 months, and job vacancies hit an all-time low· *New data showed that nearly 650,000 Britons lost their jobs over the past three months.*
· *The Office for National Statistics said the unemployment rate was "largely unchanged" at 3.9% because although more people are out of work, they are not currently looking for a job.*
· *The number of hours worked shrank by a record...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lockdown has claimed nearly 650,000 jobs since March

Lockdown has claimed nearly 650,000 jobs since March 00:36

 UK workers on company payrolls have fallen by 649,000 during lockdown as the coronavirus crisis claimed another 74,000 jobs last month, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said early estimates showed the number of paid employees fell by 1.9% year on year in June to...

