Almost 650,000 people in Britain lost their jobs in the past 3 months, and job vacancies hit an all-time low
· *The Office for National Statistics said the unemployment rate was "largely unchanged" at 3.9% because although more people are out of work, they are not currently looking for a job.*
· *The number of hours worked shrank by a record...
UK workers on company payrolls have fallen by 649,000 during lockdown as the coronavirus crisis claimed another 74,000 jobs last month, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said early estimates showed the number of paid employees fell by 1.9% year on year in June to...
