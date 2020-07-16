Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Democrats seek aid for Black Americans in virus bill

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Senate Republicans prepare to roll out their next COVID-19 aid bill, the top Democrat said Thursday that he wants to shift $350 billion from an untapped Treasury Department virus relief program to help Black Americans and other people of color during the pandemic and beyond.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said moving some of the $500 billion previously approved for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would make immediate and long-term changes to address systemic racism.

“Long before the pandemic, long before this recession, long before this year’s protests, structural inequalities have persisted in health care and housing, the economy and education," Schumer said in a statement. “COVID-19 has only magnified these injustices.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is poised to release the GOP's $1 trillion package as soon as next week. That plan is a counteroffer to the sweeping $3 trillion proposal that House Democrats approved in May, as the outbreak spreads and the economic fallout deepens.

It's been months since McConnell hit “pause” on new spending, as he puts it, and Republicans now face a potentially more dire situation. They had hoped the pandemic would ease and the economy would recover. Instead, coronavirus cases are spiking, states are resuming shutdowns and parents are wondering if it's safe to send children back to school.

“There were some that hoped this would go away sooner than it has,” McConnell said Wednesday during a hospital visit in Kentucky, where he urged people to wear masks and social distance.

"The straight talk here that everyone needs to understand: This is not going away," McConnell said.

This would be the fifth virus rescue bill since spring. Such an unprecedented federal intervention has occurred as Congress races to provide a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Clear Majority Think Schools Reopenings This Fall Would Be ‘Risky’

Clear Majority Think Schools Reopenings This Fall Would Be ‘Risky’ 00:57

 As schools weigh whether or not to welcome students back to classrooms this fall, a majority of Americans think it would be risky. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘It’s Up to Us to Close the Deal’ on Promoting Equality: BET Network’s Louis Carr [Video]

‘It’s Up to Us to Close the Deal’ on Promoting Equality: BET Network’s Louis Carr

The media and marketing industries can play a key role in promoting racial diversity, a topic that has become more pronounced in recent weeks. The killing of George Floyd while in police custody in..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 33:39Published
The House Passes Washington, DC Statehood Bill [Video]

The House Passes Washington, DC Statehood Bill

The House of Representatives has passed a Washington, DC statehood bill. The bill is unlikely to make it through the Senate as Republicans oppose adding more representatives, likely Democrats, to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:30Published
Deval Patrick Urges Senate Republicans to Govern With Dignity [Video]

Deval Patrick Urges Senate Republicans to Govern With Dignity

Former Massachusetts governor and co-chair of American Bridge, Patrick Deval talks about the House police reform bill.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:35Published

Tweets about this

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News Both the House and Senate have similar priorities: help schools reopen, provide unemployment benefits for jobless A… https://t.co/gGmoMrGqUu 2 minutes ago

wchs8fox11

Eyewitness News Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said moving some of the $500 billion previously approved for Treasury Secretary Stev… https://t.co/FfZRVAVJW2 2 minutes ago

KTULNews

NewsChannel 8 | KTUL This would be the fifth virus rescue bill since spring. https://t.co/uefIUvWyas 3 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Senate Democrats seek aid for Black Americans in virus bill https://t.co/KSrHS6BJGm 5 minutes ago

News4SA

News 4 San Antonio Senate Democrats seek aid for Black Americans in virus bill https://t.co/eF6YGe6UTe https://t.co/Qbs84Ojok9 6 minutes ago

Madison91292660

MadisonMarie7367 RT @CBS12: Sen. Schumer said he wants to shift $350 billion from an untapped Treasury Department virus relief program to help Black America… 7 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Senate Democrats seek aid for Black Americans in virus bill 9 minutes ago

jcohee2

Janice Senate Democrats seek aid for Black Americans in virus bill https://t.co/DgmfQACBTi 10 minutes ago