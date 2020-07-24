Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The GOP says it will roll out its initial coronavirus relief bill next week — after the $600 weekly unemployment benefit has already expired for millions of Americans

Business Insider Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The GOP says it will roll out its initial coronavirus relief bill next week — after the $600 weekly unemployment benefit has already expired for millions of Americans· Sen. Mitch McConnell says the GOP coronavirus legislation will be unveiled "early next week" after infighting among Republicans held up the plan's rollout this week.
· That means the $600 federal unemployment benefits to millions of jobless people will expire without any replacement, causing sharp drops in income.
· The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: GOP Split On COVID Relief

GOP Split On COVID Relief 01:08

 Republican lawmakers and White House officials are still at odds over how to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases continue to increase [Video]

COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Right now all eyes are on Washington as millions of unemployed Americans wait to learn if that extra $600 for unemployment will continue.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:14Published
This is what it would take for Americans to feel comfortable traveling again [Video]

This is what it would take for Americans to feel comfortable traveling again

A quarter of Americans plan on taking their first post-coronavirus vacation as early as July and August of this year, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their future travel..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Oakland Zoo Set to Reopen Next Week [Video]

Oakland Zoo Set to Reopen Next Week

After being closed for four months, the Oakland Zoo will reopen next week and it will look a little different after implementing health and safety protocols. Andrea Nakano reports. (7-23-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Weekly $600 jobless benefit set to expire soon as lawmakers negotiate extension

 As lawmakers and the White House negotiate a new coronavirus relief bill, an extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits for millions of Americans is set to...
CBS News


Tweets about this

2niceascanbe

Thinking out loud ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ The GOP says it will roll out its initial coronavirus relief bill next week — after the $600 weekly unem… https://t.co/T5RBQlIt35 2 minutes ago

tela57

𝓔𝓭𝓰𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓸 𝓡𝓮𝔂𝓮𝓼 RT @businessinsider: The GOP says it will roll out its initial coronavirus relief bill next week — after the $600 weekly unemployment benef… 6 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider The GOP says it will roll out its initial coronavirus relief bill next week — after the $600 weekly unemployment be… https://t.co/EJ52d3ZYlG 7 minutes ago

DianaLangley18

Diana Langley @AngelaInKy502 Whatever Trump said to the Chicago mayor is a lie. Why would anyone believe a thing that he says? T… https://t.co/LaXx3mZdF2 11 minutes ago

1GoodShepherd

1GoodShepherd Sinfulness of this broken world and the sinful failures of my own life can all roll together into a weariness diffi… https://t.co/aAiUnN2EhM 16 minutes ago

DesMchlmcgnn

Des McGinn #I am European 🕷️#SDF#YPJ #YPG Mike Pompeo says free world must change China or 'China will change us' | China | The Guardian… https://t.co/NIv8erUsYy 2 hours ago

KathiezamKathie

Kathie Zambrano  RT @KatDelT: And the Biden camp says Trump won’t be tough on China? Biden & Co. will roll out the red carpet for China and more politicians… 2 hours ago

llaethaswigr

𝘑𝘖𝘕𝘌𝘚, 𝘐𝘈𝘕𝘛𝘖 𝘑𝘖𝘕𝘌𝘚. @ipsumvenereum Regular***will do that to a man. Everybody’s noticed a difference in him. He stands a little talle… https://t.co/jqFlyEqIuv 3 hours ago