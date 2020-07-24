The GOP says it will roll out its initial coronavirus relief bill next week — after the $600 weekly unemployment benefit has already expired for millions of Americans
Friday, 24 July 2020 () · Sen. Mitch McConnell says the GOP coronavirus legislation will be unveiled "early next week" after infighting among Republicans held up the plan's rollout this week.
· That means the $600 federal unemployment benefits to millions of jobless people will expire without any replacement, causing sharp drops in income.
· The...
