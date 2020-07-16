Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

There's an obvious way to strike back at China for the Hong Kong security law while scoring an economic win for the US

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
There's an obvious way to strike back at China for the Hong Kong security law while scoring an economic win for the US· To strike back at China for passing a security law that encroaches on Hong Kong people's civil rights, the US should welcome Hong Kongers to immigrate here.
· There are only about 7 million people in Hong Kong (that's smaller than New York City) and the brain drain would create a headache for Beijing.
· Plus the US would...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong's third wave linked to easing restrictions [Video]

Hong Kong's third wave linked to easing restrictions

Health experts in Hong Kong say the city's third wave of coronavirus cases is linked to easing restrictions. 19 new cases were reported Wednesday, the same day Hong Kong rolled out its most severe..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei

US President Donald Trump signed a legislation to impose sanctions on China in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy. Trump also added that he signed an executive order ending the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published
China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions [Video]

China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions

Move comes after Trump signed a law and an executive order to punish China for its 'aggressive actions' in Hong Kong.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published

Tweets about this

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa There's an obvious way to strike back at China for the Hong Kong security law while scoring an economic win for the… https://t.co/F29Kvfnymt 5 minutes ago

takhar_

Raj Takhar RT @businessinsider: Opinion | There's an obvious way to strike back at China for the Hong Kong security law while scoring an economic win… 10 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - There's an obvious way to strike back at China for the Hong Kong security law while scoring an e… https://t.co/uP4Q2NSpKX 52 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Opinion | There's an obvious way to strike back at China for the Hong Kong security law while scoring an economic w… https://t.co/Um7tLWES1O 58 minutes ago

RosalindMosis

Rosalind Mosis There's been jokes about Velma being a super obvious lesbian since at least the nineties. Jesus Christ have you guy… https://t.co/mZWbSPioY6 18 hours ago