Mortgage rates will drop below 3% by year-end as their record decline continues, Fannie May says Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Mortgage rates are set to continue their historic decline, and will likely breach 3% later this year, according to Fannie Mae.*

· *The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is already sitting at record lows of 3.03%, which has helped spur home purchases and refinances even amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.*

· *As... · *Mortgage rates are set to continue their historic decline, and will likely breach 3% later this year, according to Fannie Mae.*· *The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is already sitting at record lows of 3.03%, which has helped spur home purchases and refinances even amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.*· *As 👓 View full article

