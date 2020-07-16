Mortgage rates will drop below 3% by year-end as their record decline continues, Fannie May says
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () · *Mortgage rates are set to continue their historic decline, and will likely breach 3% later this year, according to Fannie Mae.*
· *The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is already sitting at record lows of 3.03%, which has helped spur home purchases and refinances even amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.*
· *As...
Legally, race must not be a factor in mortgage lending in the United States. However, persistently high rates of loan denials and low rates of African American homeownership tell a different story. A..