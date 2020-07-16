|
What COVID-19 related uncertainty means for Ontario's economy
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Rocco Rossi, CEO and President of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, speaks with the Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Ontario’s economy.
· Ford government prepared to invest in firms as part of Ontario’s recovery plans: minister
· Business leaders urge Ottawa, provinces to work together to ‘open up Canada’
· Small businesses must go online to survive as economy reopens: RBC report
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this