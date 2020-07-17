FP Dealmakers 2020: Bay Street pulls off record-setting $329B in first half — working from the basement Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 20 hours ago )





Coronavirus had made landfall in North America, stock markets had gone south and the world of Canadian dealmaking quickly turned into a massive work-from-home operation.



“Our entire firm and all of our lawyers switched to a work-at-home model within the space of about 72 hours when the pandemic took hold in that second week of March,” recalled John Wilkin, a partner in the securities group at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.



By late March, transactions that would normally be put together in glittering office towers or in swanky restaurants were instead being bought, sold and structured from spots such as kitchen tables and spare bedrooms.



“There were numerous large bond deals and other financing that, effectively, you had people pricing in difficult markets and contacting investors and selling successfully from their basements,” said Trevor Gardner, head of Canadian investment banking at RBC Capital Markets.



Such a transition would have been harder to manage with the technology of 10 or 20 years ago, but not so in the video-conferencing world of 2020.



The pandemic also sent Corporate Canada running for cover.



The rush of companies and governments looking to shore up their finances and take advantage of rock-bottom borrowing costs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic helped turn the first half for Canadian dealmakers into their biggest ever in dollar terms.



During the first six months of 2020, Canadian issuers sold 633 deals and $328.6 billion in debt and equity, up 23.2 per cent and 52.7 per cent, respectively, from the previous year, according to Financial Post Data. The data includes total financing done for Canadian-incorporated issuers via share sales and corporate and government debt offerings for the year up to June 30.



Although the pandemic may have made some transactions a bit more challenging, Bay Street was able to rack up deals, particularly on the debt side of the business. Issuance of corporate debt jumped 51.5 per cent to $160.5 billion and government debt rose 61.7 per cent to $151.9 billion.



The financing boom was partly due to a combination of low interest rates, economic uncertainty and opportunities to increase liquidity — starting with bank lines of credit, and then, as central banks stepped in with support for the financial system, via the bond market — which led corporate leaders to err on the side of caution and ensure they had the funds to weather the COVID-19 crisis.



“That led to activity in investment-grade bond markets, the likes of which is really unprecedented,” Gardner said.



· The archives: FP Dealmakers surveys over the years

· FP Dealmakers: The year private capital unleashed its vast cash pile and moved public markets

· 2020: The year central banks fuelled the debt binge



Equity sales increased as well in the first half, which saw stock markets dive in March as the reality of the pandemic set in, and then came roaring back as central banks and governments poured on the support for companies and individuals. Issuance of ownership shares in firms jumped 27.1 per cent to $15.6 billion, Financial Post Data showed.



“We saw a strong first half of the year, with companies taking advantage of constructive equity markets and strong new issue demand to strengthen their balance sheets,” said Sante Corona, the head of equity capital markets at TD Securities Inc.



More than that, companies were looking to give themselves options, “including the ability to make acquisitions,” Corona noted.



-*MUTED M&A ACTIVITY*-



Yet one segment that saw muted activity was mergers and acquisitions, said Jake Lawrence, co-group head of global banking and markets at the Bank of Nova Scotia.



“But for origination businesses like debt and equity, those volumes are obviously up,” Lawrence said. “And trading volumes are much higher, just given the volatility we’ve seen, and that’s across high-touch and low-touch platforms.”



There were 47 M&A transactions of more than $100 million in Canada in the first half of the year, valued at $36.5 billion, FP Data shows. That’s down from 135 deals valued at $99.4 billion during the same period in 2019.



The first half was not only marred by the pandemic, but also by a crash in oil prices, which put even more financial stress on energy firms that make up a large part of the Canadian economy.



Even so, some dealmakers said the busy first half underscored lessons that were learned during the global financial crisis a decade earlier. Governments and central banks were quick on the draw with support programs, and firms were quick to load up on cash so they could ride out the storm.



“Everybody wanted to be sure they had liquidity,” said Sean St. John, co-head of the fixed income, currencies and commodities group at National Bank Financial Inc. “In this situation, everybody was affected very deeply and there was an understanding and a coordination that was different from ’08-’09.”



RBC Capital Markets was the top financier for the first half, according to the methodology of Financial Post Data, as the bank acted as bookrunner on 137 deals worth $44.69 billion in debt and equity during the period.



Second in the Financial Post’s overall league tables was TD Securities Inc., which worked on 113 deals that raised $41.03 billion.



In third place was Scotia Capital Inc., with 113 deals and $34.77 billion in financing. Fourth was National Bank Financial, with 87 deals and $32.28 billion, followed by BMO Capital Markets at 104 deals and $27.39 billion.



CIBC World Markets Inc. was placed sixth with 100 deals and $25.28 billion. Seventh place was also the highest-ranking non-Canadian firm, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, with 47 deals and $16.73 billion raised.



The largest corporate debt deal was a $3.68-billion offering by TD Bank in June. However, the biggest debt deals, as is now an established standard, were tied to Canada’s crucial housing sector, which lenders and governments have tried to protect during the pandemic by enabling borrowers to defer mortgage payments.



The federal government also said it would buy up to $150 billion of insured mortgages through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., to provide funding to banks and lending to borrowers. Four bond issues from the CMHC’s Canada Housing Trust were the four biggest deals of the first half, led by a whopping $10.6-billion sale in May.



Canada’s biggest non-housing government debt deal was the province of Ontario’s $3.91-billion offering back in January, before COVID-19 really struck North America.



But governments at all levels have been hit with a drop in tax revenue because of the pandemic, as well as a need to fund both their usual operations and any support or stimulus programs. Ontario wound up tapping an additional $3.7-billion from the bond markets in April.



“We have seen the provinces issue in a quarter what they typically issue in a year,” said Trevor Thom, managing director and group head of government finance at TD Securities.



-*SHOPIFY’S BIG SALE

*-



The biggest share sales were a mix of pre-pandemic and COVID-19-era deals. Canadian tech darling Shopify Inc. had the honour of the biggest such deal with an approximately $2-billion share sale in May, an offering that came as the e-commerce company’s stock price was skyrocketing again following the market downturn in March.



Second among equity deals was the $1.89-billion initial public offering in early March by waste-management company GFL Environmental Inc. There were 17 operating-company IPOs (down 22.7 per cent) worth $2.55 billion (up 421 per cent) during the first half, according to the Post’s data.



Other deals of note included Air Canada’s efforts to increase liquidity amid a pandemic that wiped out demand for air travel. In June, the Canadian airline conducted both an approximately $575.6-million share offering and a private placement of convertible notes of around $1 billion.



The legal end of the business also had a busy start to 2020. Deals in which there was Canadian legal counsel to the issuer fell slightly, to 225, but the dollar amount of financing shot up 51.7 per cent to $91.8 billion, compared to last year.



Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP was atop the league table for Canadian legal counsel to issuers, notching 33 transactions worth $17.83 billion. McCarthy Tetrault LLP was tops when it came to acting as Canadian legal counsel to underwriters, as the firm acted in 20 such deals totalling $12.18 billion.



The solid start to 2020 came even with COVID-19-specific legal considerations factored into deals, such as the rights of underwriters to terminate a transaction if some unforeseen catastrophe was caused by the pandemic, according to Blakes’ Wilkin.



“A lot of issuers took advantage of some good pricing to shore up their balance sheet on the equity side and access some capital and provide some cushion and some liquidity on the debt side,” he said.



The conditions are also there for a solid second half of 2020, both for debt and equity. For instance, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. this month announced an approximately $900-million sale of its shares.



Assuming equity markets stay steady for the rest of 2020, TD’s Corona said he expects new issue activity to remain strong, “with continued follow-on issuance, and in time, IPOs coming to market.”



There are also still vast stockpiles of capital that have been amassed by private equity companies and pension funds that have yet to be deployed.



Those private sources were not as active as might have been expected during the first half, Scotiabank’s Lawrence said, as firms first needed to look after their own needs. Another obstacle was a disruption in credit markets prior to central banks riding to the rescue.



Although valuations have again become pretty lofty, upping the price of potential acquisitions, Lawrence said they’ve started to see increased activity in the private space.



“I think as people have covered off home base, and are in a more stable operating environment, they are looking to deploy (capital),” he said.



Even Fitch Ratings’ recent downgrade of Canada’s creditworthiness may not be enough to stall what is shaping up to be a big 2020, with National’s St. John calling the market’s reaction to the downgrade “pretty muted.”



And while some companies were more proactive with their financing during the first half of the year, which could lead them to ease off somewhat in the second half, issuance rates remain low and opportunities to refinance existing debt at a lower cost are still available, according to RBC’s Gardner.



“I think, like all of us, executives and boards are looking at the environment and seeing more uncertainty than you would have seen pre-COVID,” he said. “But many, many sectors have come through this reasonably strong, and I think people see a lot of opportunities to continue to grow their business.”



Financial Post



