British Airways Retiring Its Boeing 747-400 Fleet

RTTNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Friday, British Airways announced that it's retiring the fleet of Boeing 747 aircraft fondly known as "The Queen of the jets". British Airways, which is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom, is the world's largest operator of the jumbo Skies. British Airways said in a statement that after nearly five decades of service and millions of miles flown around the globe, "it is with great sad
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: British Airways retires 747 fleet early

British Airways retires 747 fleet early 01:25

 British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. Francis Maguire reports.

