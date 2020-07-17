Global  
 

More retailers to require customers to wear masks, including Meijer, Woodman's, Walgreens

bizjournals Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
More retailers with southeast Wisconsin locations will require customers to wear masks while shopping, with Meijer, Woodman's, Walgreens, Lowe's and CVS announcing mandates. With Covid-19 cases on the rise nationwide, retail chains are increasingly requiring customers to wear face coverings in their stores. This week saw a slew of chains announcing such mandates, including Kohl's, Target, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Kroger (NYSE: KR), the parent of Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores in the Milwaukee…
