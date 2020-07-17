More retailers to require customers to wear masks, including Meijer, Woodman's, Walgreens
Friday, 17 July 2020 () More retailers with southeast Wisconsin locations will require customers to wear masks while shopping, with Meijer, Woodman's, Walgreens, Lowe's and CVS announcing mandates. With Covid-19 cases on the rise nationwide, retail chains are increasingly requiring customers to wear face coverings in their stores. This week saw a slew of chains announcing such mandates, including Kohl's, Target, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Kroger (NYSE: KR), the parent of Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores in the Milwaukee…
Mounting evidence shows masks are effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Business Insider says research shows the majority of Americans are in favor of mask policies.
As coronavirus cases rise across the country, more and more retailers are starting to mandate masks despite the...