Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlanta Braves not changing name

bizjournals Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The Atlanta Braves will not be changing their name. The Braves informed season ticket holders of the decision in a letter sent on June 12 and also said that the Tomahawk Chop is still being discussed about its use at future Braves’ games. “Through our conversations, changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary,” the letter said. “We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mets Open 2020 Season Against Atlanta Braves [Video]

Mets Open 2020 Season Against Atlanta Braves

It's been a long wait, but baseball is back in New York City. The Mets opened up their 2020 season Friday against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:15Published
Shannon Sharpe: Washington's decision to change team name was the right thing to do [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Washington's decision to change team name was the right thing to do

The Washington Redskins are reportedly expected to retire their nickname today, but we don’t have any word yet on what the new name will be, while the Atlanta Braves say they’ve decided not to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:39Published
How do the M-Braves factor into MLB's season? [Video]

How do the M-Braves factor into MLB's season?

The M-Braves didn't have a minor league season but the parent club Atlanta Braves will. Training camp starts next week and Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about keeping M-Braves players in mind if a..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this

DavidShaneLowry

The More You Know... 💫 @johnbcrist John’s Atlanta-based audience will watch this & it will somehow strengthen their resistance to changing… https://t.co/iXGk5ZkQRL 8 hours ago

DavidShaneLowry

The More You Know... 💫 @KyleJamesHoward John’s Atlanta-based audience will watch this & it will somehow strengthen their resistance to cha… https://t.co/OaaMkfMkmE 8 hours ago

BrownBrownc26

curtis brown @Braves are not changing name of their team that was decided by predominately Indian and African American vote when… https://t.co/jJejD7nl8s 1 day ago

tonybonesarelli

Prettyboy Montessori RT @Dwayne_Media: Wow, stunning. It’s just been announced that after accusations of racism, the Atlanta Braves will NOT be changing their t… 2 days ago

Dwayne_Media

Dwayne Media Wow, stunning. It’s just been announced that after accusations of racism, the Atlanta Braves will NOT be changing t… https://t.co/3jYGXET0Ht 2 days ago

lovefilkins

kins RT @theKevinGarcia_: I know y’all are focused on the football teams changing their name and wondering when our eyes will turn upon our belo… 3 days ago

dasindonna

Donna 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️Showing my age! So are Atlanta @Braves changing their name. Same Native American origin, yes? 4 days ago

maresail

mare RT @ThruTheNoise: In a nod to the politically correct, the Atlanta Braves announced today they'll be changing their name to the Atlanta Cow… 4 days ago