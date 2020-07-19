Atlanta Braves not changing name

Sunday, 19 July 2020 () The Atlanta Braves will not be changing their name. The Braves informed season ticket holders of the decision in a letter sent on June 12 and also said that the Tomahawk Chop is still being discussed about its use at future Braves’ games. “Through our conversations, changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary,” the letter said. “We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships…
The M-Braves didn't have a minor league season but the parent club Atlanta Braves will. Training camp starts next week and Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about keeping M-Braves players in mind if a..
Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:58Published
Tweets about this
The More You Know... 💫@johnbcrist John’s Atlanta-based audience will watch this & it will somehow strengthen their resistance to changing… https://t.co/iXGk5ZkQRL 8 hours ago