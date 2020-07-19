Atlanta Braves not changing name Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Atlanta Braves will not be changing their name. The Braves informed season ticket holders of the decision in a letter sent on June 12 and also said that the Tomahawk Chop is still being discussed about its use at future Braves' games. "Through our conversations, changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary," the letter said. "We have great respect and reverence for our name and the Native American communities that have held meaningful relationships…


