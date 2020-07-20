|
AstraZeneca shares slide even as the company's coronavirus vaccine trial results show 'promise'
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
· *AstraZeneca shares slid on Monday despite positive news from the drugmaker's first human COVID-19 vaccine trials.*
· *The early-stage human trial data for the vaccine — which is being developed in conjunction with Oxford University — showed the results of 543 vaccinated volunteers.*
· *The vaccine was able to generate...
