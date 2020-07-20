Leka Devatha quit a cushy corporate career to start flipping houses. She breaks down how she made $1 million on a single deal by supercharging a simple strategy. Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

· Leka Devatha, a successful real-estate investor, left behind a lucrative career to start investing full-time after her first child was born.

· Devatha walked away from an unsuccessful first deal with newfound motivation to apply to her next purchase.

