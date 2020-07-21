Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, others arrested in relation to $60M bribery scheme

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, one of his advisers, the state's former Republican Party chairman and a pair of Columbus-based lobbyists have been arrested on charges related to a $60 million bribery scheme, according to media reports. Federal officials are planning to announce more details during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC4. A federal source confirmed to the TV station that Householder, Republican strategist Matt Borges (the state's former party chairman), Jeff…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Feds Accuse ComEd In Bribery Scheme Tied To Speaker Of The House [Video]

Feds Accuse ComEd In Bribery Scheme Tied To Speaker Of The House

Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company's arrangement for jobs, contracts, and..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:45Published
ComEd May Not Recover Bribery Scheme Fine Through Charges To Consumers [Video]

ComEd May Not Recover Bribery Scheme Fine Through Charges To Consumers

Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company's arrangement for jobs, contracts, and..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:12Published
Feds' ComEd Bribery Case Implicates Mike Madigan [Video]

Feds' ComEd Bribery Case Implicates Mike Madigan

Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company's arrangement for jobs, contracts, and..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested in $60 million bribery case

 U.S. Attorney David DeVillers' office described the case as a "public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million."
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Freda28019637

Freda RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Ohio GOP House Speaker in FBI custody; $60M in bribes? BREAKING NEWS: Larry Householder reportedly in custody, FBI age… 3 seconds ago

reader_al

AlReader RT @funder: BREAKING: Federal officials have arrested Republican House Speaker in Ohio Larry Householder in connection with a $60 million b… 3 seconds ago

lauraapollo

Laura Apollo @RandyLudlow If at first you don't succeed? "The FBI launched an investigation in 2004 into allegations that Househ… https://t.co/Tj4Ph5LaO5 4 seconds ago

tony39z

tony marzello RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: @GOP Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, former Ohio @GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder adviser Jeff Longs… 6 seconds ago

STUinSD

Dementiacrats Need To Be Canceled - Stu Cvrk (3 of 3) Former Ohio GOP Chairman Matt Borges, longtime Householder adviser Jeff Longstreth, and lobbyists Neil Cla… https://t.co/MJozCAXdSQ 6 seconds ago

NYCjamescobb

James Cobb Corrected link! H/T @StatesOfMotion https://t.co/gden0tWn6J https://t.co/copQ3Cnzsp 6 seconds ago

Smilenewa

Pauline Winders RT @sukeysox: REPUBLICAN 😬 Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested in $60 million bribery case https://t.co/aGgPXJ7ccj via @USATODAY 7 seconds ago

HollyBelle819

SouthernCharm RT @cntrylving: @prayingmedic FBI agents raid Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s farm https://t.co/jNR2vkRMi2 7 seconds ago