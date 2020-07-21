Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, others arrested in relation to $60M bribery scheme Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, one of his advisers, the state's former Republican Party chairman and a pair of Columbus-based lobbyists have been arrested on charges related to a $60 million bribery scheme, according to media reports. Federal officials are planning to announce more details during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC4. A federal source confirmed to the TV station that Householder, Republican strategist Matt Borges (the state's former party chairman), Jeff…


