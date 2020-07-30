Ohio House removes Larry Householder as speaker minutes after he is indicted
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () The Ohio House voted unanimously Thursday to remove Larry Householder as speaker, minutes after a federal grand jury indicted him and four others on corruption charges surrounding the $1 billion bailout of First Energy Solutions nuclear plant last year. The House vote was 90-0. Members did not expel Householder from the chamber, so he will keep his seat for now. They also did not elect a new speaker. Locally, Rep. Paul Zeltwanger, R-Mason, was one of nine members who did not vote "yes" or "no"…
