Ohio House removes Larry Householder as speaker minutes after he is indicted

bizjournals Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The Ohio House voted unanimously Thursday to remove Larry Householder as speaker, minutes after a federal grand jury indicted him and four others on corruption charges surrounding the $1 billion bailout of First Energy Solutions nuclear plant last year. The House vote was 90-0. Members did not expel Householder from the chamber, so he will keep his seat for now. They also did not elect a new speaker. Locally, Rep. Paul Zeltwanger, R-Mason, was one of nine members who did not vote "yes" or "no"…
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5
News video: Ohio House ousts top leader after arrest in bribery scheme

Ohio House ousts top leader after arrest in bribery scheme 03:06

 Ohio House ousts top leader after arrest in bribery scheme

Related news from verified sources

Ohio House Removes And Replaces Newly Indicted Larry Householder As Speaker

 Householder had been indicted on a racketeering charge. Lawmakers elected three-term state Rep. Bob Cupp to replace him.
NPR


