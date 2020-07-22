Edmunds: Top 5 upcoming vehicles to be excited about Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way automakers debut their vehicles. Large auto shows have been canceled, and many planned vehicle debuts have been delayed.



Still, despite the upheaval, vehicles are coming out. Edmunds’ experts have picked five of what they think will be the most exciting vehicles that’ll be arriving at dealerships in 2020 or early 2021.



2021 KIA K5



On-sale date: July 2020



Starting price: $24,455 (including destination)



The K5 is Kia’s all-new replacement for its midsize sedan, the Optima. It competes against stalwarts such as the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry but has a variety of changes to make it a more compelling choice than the Optima. The K5 will likely catch your attention with its sleek exterior styling and luxury-like interior design. Take it for a drive and you’ll find it’s also comfortable, quiet and packed with features.



The K5′s base trim levels aren’t as sporty as the exterior styling suggests, but the upcoming 290-horsepower GT version will be one of the most powerful models in its class.



2021 FORD BRONCO AND BRONCO SPORT



Estimated sale date: Bronco Sport in late 2020 and Bronco in spring 2021



Starting price: $28,115 for Bronco Sport and $29,995 for Bronco



The Bronco nameplate is back after two-plus decades in retirement. The flagship Bronco will be available in two- and four-door SUV configurations as well as a variety of distinctively named trim levels such as Badlands and Sasquatch. Rugged body-on-frame construction, big knobby tires, removable body panels, and all sorts of optional extras (such as in-floor drain plugs) make the Bronco an ideal candidate for off-roading.



The smaller Bronco Sport, which will be available a few months ahead of the standard Bronco, capitalizes on the Bronco name but is more... 👓 View full article

