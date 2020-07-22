Global  
 

US stocks rise as stimulus optimism outweighs China tensions

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
US stocks rise as stimulus optimism outweighs China tensions· *US stocks climbed on Wednesday as traders weighed inflamed tensions with China, a potential extension to bolstered unemployment benefits, and coronavirus vaccine news.*
· *Concerns about a fresh US-China conflict intensified after the US ordered the closure of China's Consulate in Houston. China vowed to implement "firm...
