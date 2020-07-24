Toronto Blue Jays settle on Buffalo for home games Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

After striking out in their quest to play in Toronto, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, the Blue Jays announced that Buffalo will be their home for the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season. The team confirmed Friday it will play at Sahlen Field, home of Toronto's top affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. "We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity, and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball and Blue Jays staff, who have worked…


