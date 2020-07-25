Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oahu under hurricane warning as Hurricane Douglas nears Hawaii

bizjournals Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Oahu was placed under a hurricane warning Saturday as Hurricane Douglas continued on a path that would take the Category 1 storm “dangerously close” to or over Hawaii later in the weekend. Maui and Hawaii counties were placed under a hurricane watch and Kauai was under a tropical storm warning at midday Saturday, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the storm packed winds of 90 miles per hour and higher gusts extending 30 miles from the center. It…
