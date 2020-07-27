Global  
 

US stocks rise as investors await major earnings, coronavirus stimulus plan

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
US stocks rise as investors await major earnings, coronavirus stimulus plan

· *US stocks rose on Monday as investors looked to major earnings on deck this week and awaited the release of the GOP's coronavirus stimulus plan.*
· *Gold jumped to a record high, driven by an uptick in new coronavirus cases that have added to economic uncertainty.*
· *Shares of Moderna surged after the company said...
