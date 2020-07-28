Global  
 

U.S. News names Philadelphia area's best hospitals, ranks one among nation's top 20

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Nine Philadelphia hospitals and health systems received top-50 national rankings in this year's U.S. News & World Report ​Best Hospitals​ report released Tuesday. The Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian Medical Center was the only medical center in the region to make the "Honor Roll" as one of the top 20 in the country. HUP/PPMC ranked 15th overall with 12 top-50 national rankings in specialties, led by a ninth-place ranking in ear, nose and throat and 11th place in…
