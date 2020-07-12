|
Jefferies says buy these 30 stocks best-positioned to beat the market as signs point to an economic rebound
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
· Jefferies thinks the US economy is firmly in growth mode again, and a team of 12 experts names the 30 stocks that stand to benefit the most.
· The group says chemicals, metals, and building companies are among those poised to climb and reverse some of their recent underperformance.
· Jefferies says signs of life in US...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this