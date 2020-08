You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SpaceX shuttle returns| NASA astronauts safe| Era of private space travel | Oneindia News



NASA astronauts splashed down on earth in the Gulf of Mexico in a SpaceX capsule after a 21-hour journey. The SpaceX new Crew Dragon Endeavour had detached from the International Space Station on.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:27 Published 5 hours ago SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule recovered after historic splash down



The SpaceX Demo-2 Crew Dragon carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley was hoisted onto the SpaceX Go Navigator vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, shortly after splashdown following a journey.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:40 Published 6 hours ago SpaceX splashdown hailed as success



The landmark SpaceX test flight was hailed a success on Sunday after two NASAastronauts returned to Earth in the first splashdown by a US space crew in 45years. It was the first commercially built and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of...

SBS 19 hours ago





Tweets about this