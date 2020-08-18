Global  
 

Elon Musk just made $8 billion in one day. Here's how the CEO makes and spends his $84.8 billion fortune.

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Elon Musk just made $8 billion in one day. Here's how the CEO makes and spends his $84.8 billion fortune.· Elon Musk has made more money than any other billionaire throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic, more than tripling his net worth in the past five months.
· He is now the fourth-richest person in America.
· Musk and Canadian recording artist Grimes welcomed a baby boy named X Æ A-12 in May.
· *A notorious...
 REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high. Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Overall, Musk's net worth has grown by $57.2 billion this year,...

