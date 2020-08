Twitter could be facing an FTC fine of up to $250 million over allegations that it violated an agreement over user data privacy (TWTR) Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

· Twitter is under investigation by the FTC and could face a fine of anywhere between $150 million to $250 million, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday.

