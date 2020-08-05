Global  
 

Atlanta Dream, WNBA players wear t-shirt opposing co-owner Kelly Loeffler

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
WNBA players wore a ‘Vote Warnock’ t-shirt on Tuesday night in support of Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is running against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler for a senate seat. The t-shirt in favor of the Atlanta-based pastor was worn by players on the Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury and the Dream. “I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming support from the WNBA players,” Warnock said in a tweet. “This movement gives us the opportunity to fight for what we believe in, and I stand by…
