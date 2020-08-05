Atlanta Dream, WNBA players wear t-shirt opposing co-owner Kelly Loeffler
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () WNBA players wore a ‘Vote Warnock’ t-shirt on Tuesday night in support of Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is running against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler for a senate seat. The t-shirt in favor of the Atlanta-based pastor was worn by players on the Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury and the Dream. “I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming support from the WNBA players,” Warnock said in a tweet. “This movement gives us the opportunity to fight for what we believe in, and I stand by…
Kyrie Irving Pledges $1.5M to WNBA Players Opting out of 2020 Season Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and protests against police brutality and racial injustice, many WNBA players have chosen to sit..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17Published
WNBA players urged people to vote against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator running to keep her seat in Georgia FOX Sports Also reported by •Mediaite •NYTimes.com •USATODAY.com •CBS Sports
Tweets about this
meghan.jöelle RT @ESPN_WomenHoop: WNBA players are wearing "Vote Warnock" T-shirts to games this week to support Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is challenging… 32 seconds ago
💢G🍸N 💢 🎭Incognito🎭🤫 RT @LRPow79: 👏🏽Bravo👏🏽 Ladies👏🏽. You are strong women of conviction, & THAT is your super power. Y’all are diamonds💎 They can’t break you..… 46 seconds ago
Kim Bridges RT @NBCNews: WNBA players wear "Vote Warnock" shirts, in opposition to Atlanta Dream co-owner Sen. Loeffler over her opposition to the Blac… 52 seconds ago
Barbara Wilkinson Yea, they want a democrats. Because over the past 60 years they have broken every promise made to Blacks. Just pr… https://t.co/GEe1WhSmN0 53 seconds ago
Sweeterthanlyfe RT @TheRoot: WNBA Players Channel John Lewis, Openly Campaign Against Atlanta Dream Co-Owner: 'We Don't Give AF What You Express' https://t… 3 minutes ago