Virgin Australia plans to shed staff under new US owners

The Brisbane-based company in April became the world’s largest airline to seek bankruptcy protection after the



Virgin’s administrator Deloitte’s has entered into a binding agreement to sell the airline to the Boston-based investment firm Bain Capital. The deal will go within weeks for final approval to a meeting of Virgin creditors who are owed 7 billion Australian dollars ($5 billion).



The Virgin Australia Group chief executive and managing director Paul Scurrah announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs plus long-haul flights from Australia to Los Angeles and Tokyo to try to reset the business for lower global demand.



The domestic and short-haul international fleet would become all Boeing 737s, except for regional and charter aircraft. Boeing 777s and Airbus A330s would be shed.



Virgin’s budget subsidiary Tigerair Australia would be discontinued, as would its Airbus A320s.



“Demand for domestic and short-haul international travel is likely to take at least three years to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, with the real chance it could be longer, which means as a business we must make changes to ensure the Virgin Australia Group is successful in this new world,” Scurrah said in a statement.



While the workforce would be slashed to 6,000, the airline hopes to build back up to 8,000 staff as the aviation market recovers.



