Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Revive Therapeutics to initiate Phase 3 coronavirus trial of Bucillamine in September

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Revive Therapeutics Inc (CSE:RVV) (OTC:RCCTF) told investors Wednesday that the company is finalizing agreements and aligning resources to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial of its drug Bucillamine as a treatment for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in September. The company received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week to move forward with a trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the drug in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Revive said it plans to engage as many as 10 clinical trial sites in the US and will evaluate potential locations in states including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. READ: Revive Therapeutics gets FDA approval to start Phase 3 of possible COVID-19 treatment Bucillamine The company is also working to secure agreements with vendors regarding project management, medical monitoring, data management and clinical packaging. “With the FDA approval of the Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate Bucillamine in the treatment of patients with mild-moderate COVID-19, our team and partners are working diligently to align our resources and expertise that will fast-track the Phase 3 study,” CEO Michael Frank said in a statement.  The Phase 3 trial will enroll up to 1,000 patients that will be randomized 1:1:1 to receive either 100 mg or 200 mg of Bucillamine three times a day or a placebo for up to 14 days. The primary endpoint is the rates of hospitalization and death after four weeks of treatment.  An interim analysis will be performed by an Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) after 210 patients have been treated and followed up after the for weeks, after which researchers will select the better performing Bucillamine dose. Patients will then be randomized 2:1 to the selected Bucillamine dose or placebo. Additional interim analyses will be performed after 400, 600, and 800 patients have reached this same four-week threshold. The firm cautioned shareholders that it is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 at this time. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Washington County Commissioner In Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Washington County Commissioner In Coronavirus Vaccine Trial 00:17

 Commissioner Larry Maggi is taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial in Columbus, Ohio.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Ramarchan puja' begins ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya [Video]

'Ramarchan puja' begins ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

'Ramarchan puja' began at Ram Janmabhoomi site ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 04. Ramarchan Puja is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses ahead of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published
What You Need to Know About Volunteering for a COVID-19 Vaccine Trial [Video]

What You Need to Know About Volunteering for a COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Researchers are hard at work trying to develop a working vaccine for the coronavirus. But these vaccines aren’t made in a vacuum: they have to be tested out on human subjects.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Some private Milwaukee schools to attempt re-opening in-person [Video]

Some private Milwaukee schools to attempt re-opening in-person

Milwaukee has entered a new phase of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, phase 4.1. The biggest difference in this new phase is the requirement for safety plans.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Revive Therapeutics gets FDA approval to start Phase 3 of possible COVID-19 treatment Bucillamine

 Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) received US Food and Drug Administration approval to kick off its Phase 3 trial of its lead drug Bucillamine to treat patients...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this