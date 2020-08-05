Global  
 

Kodak's $765 million government loan is being investigated by House Democrats after Elizabeth Warren urges probe

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Kodak's $765 million government loan is being investigated by House Democrats after Elizabeth Warren urges probe**

· *House Democrats have launched an investigation into Kodak and the government office that issued it a potential $765 million loan to shift to drug production. *
· *House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters is among democratic leaders who on Wednesday sent a letter asking the US International...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kodak's US loan disclosure put under zoom lens

Kodak's US loan disclosure put under zoom lens 01:38

 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Conway G. Gittens reports.

