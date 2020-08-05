|
Kodak's $765 million government loan is being investigated by House Democrats after Elizabeth Warren urges probe
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
**
· *House Democrats have launched an investigation into Kodak and the government office that issued it a potential $765 million loan to shift to drug production. *
· *House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters is among democratic leaders who on Wednesday sent a letter asking the US International...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this