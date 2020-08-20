Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigation, report says
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () **
· *Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloaded on the Trump administration's decision to award Kodak a $765 million government loan and then revoke it, according to a letter viewed by CNBC. *
· *Warren also encouraged the federal oversight board responsible for monitoring the spending of COVID-19 relief funds to launch an...
Kodak shares plunge more than 30 percent on news that a $765 million federal loan to convert the photography company into a pharmaceutical giant is on hold pending an investigation into allegations of..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 07:10Published
Tweets about this
SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigat… https://t.co/6sibQhqgNK 19 minutes ago
MoutonInMotion Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigat… https://t.co/T65i3ggjCg 27 minutes ago
Elizabeth Boucher RT @businessinsider: Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigation… 36 minutes ago
GChristian A. Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigat… https://t.co/tUIomTBp30 53 minutes ago
GuyChristian Agbor Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigat… https://t.co/3f2g1jstPJ 53 minutes ago
Business Insider Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigat… https://t.co/0SSv3ShlmD 1 hour ago