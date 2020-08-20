Global  
 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigation, report says

Business Insider Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigation, report says**

· *Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloaded on the Trump administration's decision to award Kodak a $765 million government loan and then revoke it, according to a letter viewed by CNBC. *
· *Warren also encouraged the federal oversight board responsible for monitoring the spending of COVID-19 relief funds to launch an...
