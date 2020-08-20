Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloads on the 'fiasco' around Kodak's $765 million government loan, calls for new investigation, report says Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

**



· *Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloaded on the Trump administration's decision to award Kodak a $765 million government loan and then revoke it, according to a letter viewed by CNBC. *

· *Warren also encouraged the federal oversight board responsible for monitoring the spending of COVID-19 relief funds to launch an... **· *Sen. Elizabeth Warren unloaded on the Trump administration's decision to award Kodak a $765 million government loan and then revoke it, according to a letter viewed by CNBC. *· *Warren also encouraged the federal oversight board responsible for monitoring the spending of COVID-19 relief funds to launch an 👓 View full article

