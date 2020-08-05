|
GOP senators support more money for airlines to pay workers
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
A group of 16 Republican senators has endorsed giving more money to airlines to avoid layoffs right before the November election, giving a boost to a lobbying effort by airlines and their unions.
The GOP senators did not specify an amount, but a proposal by several airline unions would give the hard-hit aviation industry $32 billion, including $25 billion for passenger airlines.(backslash)
“Such businesses and their workers are uniquely tethered to air travel and have been and will continued to be significantly impacted by the decline in air travel" due to the coronavirus pandemic, the senators said in a letter to Senate GOP and Democratic leaders. They said Congress should also consider more help for airport concessionaires and aircraft manufacturers.
In March, companies got $32 billion to help cover payroll costs for six months in exchange for not laying off workers. The money and the ban on layoffs both end Oct. 1.
Eleven of the 16 GOP senators are up for re-election in November and could be hurt by headlines about thousands of airline workers being laid off the month before the Nov. 3 election. Some face difficult re-election races, including Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado. Others represent states with large numbers of airline workers, such as John Cornyn of Texas.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky made no provision for airline workers in his $1 trillion proposal for additional virus relief. A spokesman for McConnell had no comment.
A majority in the House, including more than two dozen Republicans, have endorsed the spending. The Treasury Department has so far declined to comment on the Trump administration's position.
No lawmakers have spoken out against the airline provision, although aides say some object to helping...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this