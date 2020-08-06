Rocket Companies jumps as much as 22% in its first day of public trading (RKT) Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

**



· *Rocket Companies, the parent company of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share Wednesday, below its previously planned range. *

· *Shares of Rocket rose as much as 22% in the stock's first day of public trading Thursday.*

· *The company raised $1.8 billion in its IPO,... **· *Rocket Companies, the parent company of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share Wednesday, below its previously planned range. *· *Shares of Rocket rose as much as 22% in the stock's first day of public trading Thursday.*· *The company raised $1.8 billion in its IPO, 👓 View full article

