|
Rocket Companies jumps as much as 22% in its first day of public trading (RKT)
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
**
· *Rocket Companies, the parent company of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share Wednesday, below its previously planned range. *
· *Shares of Rocket rose as much as 22% in the stock's first day of public trading Thursday.*
· *The company raised $1.8 billion in its IPO,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this