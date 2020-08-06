Global  
 

Rocket Companies jumps as much as 22% in its first day of public trading (RKT)

Business Insider Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
· *Rocket Companies, the parent company of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share Wednesday, below its previously planned range. *
· *Shares of Rocket rose as much as 22% in the stock's first day of public trading Thursday.*
· *The company raised $1.8 billion in its IPO,...
