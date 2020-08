Tencent tumbles 10% following Trump's executive order targeting TikTok and WeChat Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· *Tencent stock tanked as much as 10% on Friday following President Trump's executive order targeting its WeChat app.*

· *The order arrived in tandem with a similar order against ByteDance's TikTok app. Both Chinese companies face a ban from US transactions set to take effect in 45 days.*

