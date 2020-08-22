Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some U.S.-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar access in the U.S. to the hugely popular Chinese messaging app.

The complaint, filed Friday in San Francisco, is being brought by the nonprofit U.S. WeChat Users Alliance and several people who say they rely on the app for work, worship and staying in touch with relatives in China. The plaintiffs said they are not affiliated with WeChat, nor its parent company, Tencent Holdings.

In the lawsuit, they asked a federal court judge to stop Trump's executive order from being enforced, claiming it would violate its U.S. users' freedom of speech, free exercise of religion and other constitutional rights.

Trump on Aug. 6 ordered sweeping but vague bans on transactions with the Chinese owners of WeChat and another popular consumer app, TikTok, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

The twin executive orders — one for each app — are expected to take effect Sept. 20, or 45 days from when they were issued. The orders call on Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who is also named as a defendant in the U.S. WeChat Users Alliance lawsuit, to define the banned dealings by that time.

It remains unclear what the orders will mean for the apps’ millions of users in the U.S., but experts have said the orders appear intended to bar WeChat and TikTok from the app stores run by Apple and Google. That would make them more difficult to use in the U.S.

WeChat, which has more than 1 billion users, is less well-known than TikTok to Americans without a connection to China.

Mobile research firm Sensor Tower estimates about 19 million U.S. downloads of the app. But it is crucial infrastructure for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok Reportedly Collected Android Users’ Unique Data Typically Used for Targeted Ads [Video]

TikTok Reportedly Collected Android Users’ Unique Data Typically Used for Targeted Ads

TikTok reportedly went around a Google safeguard to collect data on millions of Android phone users, which tracked them without allowing them to opt out. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published
U.S. ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores [Video]

U.S. ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores

President Donald Trump's executive order banning China's TikTok could prevent U.S. app stores from offering the popular short-video app and make advertising on the platform illegal, according to a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US

China-based company ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some U.S.-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar...
SeattlePI.com

WeChat users sue Trump administration over US app ban

 Complainants claim action will effect millions of Chinese-Americans and breaches First Amendment rights
FT.com

Downloads of Signal App Spike 30% After Trump Announces WeChat Ban

Downloads of Signal App Spike 30% After Trump Announces WeChat Ban Users of Chinese messaging app WeChat are flocking to alternatives after President Trump signed an executive order calling for a ban of the Tencent-owned...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

CindyAl97170037

Cindy Allen US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app https://t.co/Vr83LHelWs https://t.co/D4bg7GzKig 3 minutes ago

Awaisiqbal00

Awais RT @trtworld: TikTok and US WeChat users sue Trump administration crackdown on popular Chinese-owned services https://t.co/xUQzwrmNVE 8 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app https://t.co/BkyR6miu7o https://t.co/Nuku4Y48EQ 12 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World TikTok and US WeChat users sue Trump administration crackdown on popular Chinese-owned services https://t.co/xUQzwrmNVE 12 minutes ago

Brad6900

Brad6900 RT @WKRG: US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app https://t.co/p0u1MOV5Um 19 minutes ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando Some U.S.-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say… https://t.co/4pzs7hlxWv 24 minutes ago

FOX26Houston

FOX26Houston Some U.S.-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say… https://t.co/9bhAlwpxx7 27 minutes ago

melodylamour

melodylamour TikTok, US WeChat users sue Trump over crackdown - TRT World https://t.co/nvCd0PYsgE via @GoogleNews 31 minutes ago