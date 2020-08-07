Here's how the abrupt end of the $600 federal unemployment benefit will wreak havoc on jobless Americans Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· The lapse of the $600 federal unemployment benefit will prompt a drastic reduction in household spending, experts say.

· Unemployed people are much likelier to miss credit card and rent payments, as well as utility bills.

· Trevon Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, said people missing payments can also... · The lapse of the $600 federal unemployment benefit will prompt a drastic reduction in household spending, experts say.· Unemployed people are much likelier to miss credit card and rent payments, as well as utility bills.· Trevon Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, said people missing payments can also 👓 View full article

