Here's how the abrupt end of the $600 federal unemployment benefit will wreak havoc on jobless Americans

Business Insider Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Here's how the abrupt end of the $600 federal unemployment benefit will wreak havoc on jobless Americans· The lapse of the $600 federal unemployment benefit will prompt a drastic reduction in household spending, experts say.
· Unemployed people are much likelier to miss credit card and rent payments, as well as utility bills.
· Trevon Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, said people missing payments can also...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Difference Between Democrats, Republicans Unemployment Benefit Plans Is $1,600 Per Month

Difference Between Democrats, Republicans Unemployment Benefit Plans Is $1,600 Per Month 01:29

 Millions of Americans will see much smaller unemployment checks this week as lawmakers continue to grapple with what to do now that the extra $600 federal benefit has expired.

