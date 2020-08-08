Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't recover before the second half of 2022

Business Insider Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't recover before the second half of 2022· Long-time bull Ed Yardeni doesn't think the US economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels before the second half of 2022. 
· He thinks US GDP adjusted for inflation will rise by 15% in Q3 2020, but only by 5% in Q4. 
· He told Business Insider: "I don't really see the economy returning back to its level at the end of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian economy could recover in 2nd half of 2020: Chief Economic Advisor [Video]

Indian economy could recover in 2nd half of 2020: Chief Economic Advisor

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on June 11 said India's economy, hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, could possibly recover in second half of this year or even next fiscal. "This year growth..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this

Wilkensonknaggs

wilkenson Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't get better just before the second 50 percent of 2022 11 minutes ago

PAEONIA111

I.M.U. RT @businessinsider: Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't recover before the second half of 2022 https://t.co/k1tTf1iF… 17 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't recover before the second half of 2022 https://t.co/k1tTf1iFRL 54 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't recover before the second half of 2022… https://t.co/21G6iNX0Ko 56 minutes ago