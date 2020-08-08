Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't recover before the second half of 2022 Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

· Long-time bull Ed Yardeni doesn't think the US economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels before the second half of 2022.

· He thinks US GDP adjusted for inflation will rise by 15% in Q3 2020, but only by 5% in Q4.

· He told Business Insider: "I don't really see the economy returning back to its level at the end of... · Long-time bull Ed Yardeni doesn't think the US economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels before the second half of 2022.· He thinks US GDP adjusted for inflation will rise by 15% in Q3 2020, but only by 5% in Q4.· He told Business Insider: "I don't really see the economy returning back to its level at the end of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indian economy could recover in 2nd half of 2020: Chief Economic Advisor



Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on June 11 said India's economy, hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, could possibly recover in second half of this year or even next fiscal. "This year growth.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this wilkenson Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't get better just before the second 50 percent of 2022 11 minutes ago I.M.U. RT @businessinsider: Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't recover before the second half of 2022 https://t.co/k1tTf1iF… 17 minutes ago Business Insider Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't recover before the second half of 2022 https://t.co/k1tTf1iFRL 54 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Veteran bull Ed Yardeni tells us why the US economy won't recover before the second half of 2022… https://t.co/21G6iNX0Ko 56 minutes ago