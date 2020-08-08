Columbus Crew returning to Mapfre Stadium as MLS resumes season Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Columbus Crew SC will be resuming play at Mapfre Stadium later this month as Major League Soccer teams return to their home markets following the conclusion of the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando. The Crew is scheduled to play in six matches from Aug. 20 to Sept. 12, the first phase of the continuation of MLS' schedule. Three of the matches will be at Mapfre Stadium, including on Aug. 20 against the Chicago Fire. It's an "open question" whether the Crew will be able to have any spectators at…


