Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Columbus Crew returning to Mapfre Stadium as MLS resumes season

bizjournals Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Columbus Crew SC will be resuming play at Mapfre Stadium later this month as Major League Soccer teams return to their home markets following the conclusion of the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando. The Crew is scheduled to play in six matches from Aug. 20 to Sept. 12, the first phase of the continuation of MLS' schedule. Three of the matches will be at Mapfre Stadium, including on Aug. 20 against the Chicago Fire. It's an "open question" whether the Crew will be able to have any spectators at…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Your Pet Can Cheer on the Crew This Season [Video]

How Your Pet Can Cheer on the Crew This Season

Although fans are not able to step inside Miller Park this baseball season, there is now a way to have your adorable four-legged friend get in the action virtually! Molly McKeown from Wisconsin Humane..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:07Published
Construction hits milestone on FC Cincinnati’s West End Stadium [Video]

Construction hits milestone on FC Cincinnati’s West End Stadium

See the progress on FC Cincinnati’s West End Stadium. Officials say it's on target to open next March for the 2021 season.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:13Published
Final steel beam added to FC Cincinnati's new stadium [Video]

Final steel beam added to FC Cincinnati's new stadium

Officials say construction of West End Stadium is on track for completion in time for the 2021 season.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this

DBuchananBiz1st

Doug Buchanan RT @hayleighcolombo: Columbus Crew returning to Mapfre Stadium as MLS resumes season https://t.co/Y9FObTqnEG via @columbusbiz1st 2 minutes ago

bethwatkins

Beth Watkins Columbus Crew returning to Mapfre Stadium as MLS resumes season #Crew96 https://t.co/mB8723cPT1 via @columbusbiz1st 26 minutes ago

hayleighcolombo

Hayleigh Colombo Columbus Crew returning to Mapfre Stadium as MLS resumes season https://t.co/Y9FObTqnEG via @columbusbiz1st 31 minutes ago